ROCK PORT, MO (KCTV) -- The Red Cross has activated a shelter in Rock Port for those effected by the flooding.
The Red Cross has partnered with the Rock Port United Methodist Church to offer shelter for those effected by the flooding near Rock Port.
Those looking for shelter can go to the Rock Port United Methodist Church located at 211 W Opp Street, Rock Port, Missouri 64482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.