LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) – Linwood is packed with volunteers, family and friends all picking through what’s left after that massive tornado blew through there Tuesday night.
KCTV5 talked with the McLaren family, they have three boys, two of them are toddlers. Mom and dad are both nurses and were at the hospital Tuesday night when their house was destroyed.
Aaron McLaren and his wife were both at work Tuesday night, their babies at her mother’s house when the tornado came through.
McLaren said he was watching the storm come through on the KCTV5 app but didn’t realize their house had been hit until he saw a picture of his own house on social media while he was at work.
He said they’ve lost a lot but are grateful for what they still have.
“It’s catastrophic you know. It’s devastating, lot of memories. It’s not so much the house or anything I have. My kids and my wife and I are thankful for that and that they’re safe and grandfather safe, but I know we can move forward from it and we can rebuild and stuff. There’s a lot of things you can’t replace, handmade items, notes, cards things like that that’s tough to deal with,” McLaren said.
The McLarens also have a 17-year-old pig, named Pig. He rode out the storm and while feeling slightly grumpy about it Wednesday is no worse for the wear.
Everyone KCTV5 has talked to including the McLaren family, said they plan to rebuild right where they were. They said while that tornado was powerful, it wasn’t strong enough to drive anyone away.
