KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- “I knew it, January 2012 I needed to do something different,” Robert Buntin, who is a recovery coach, said.
Below is a photo of Robert Buntin two weeks before he entered treatment for a 20-year drug addiction. His drug of choice, crystal meth.
“This month is seven years and three months of sobriety. It has been the best thing I have ever done in my entire life,” Buntin said.
Now he’s helping others struggling with opioid addiction find their happiness through CommCARE’s EPICC Treatment Program.
Frederick Wilson is also a recovery coach. He and Buntin are two of six peer coaches, part of a team deployed to emergency rooms at hospitals across the metro to connect patients with community providers.
“Having a recovery coach, someone that has actually been there and have changed their life and now they’re a productive citizen, so they really care they’re not just doing it for the money,” Wilson said.
Wilson spent more than two decades in and out of prison, sold and used drugs but he knew there was more in store for him.
“Once I received the revaluation that I’m valuable, I’m worth it and I began to enhance and envelope the tools I needed to rebuild my life,” Wilson said.
Opioid addiction kills hundreds of people each year. The EPICC Program aims to change that.
Both Robert and Frederick hope their pasts help someone have a better future.
“If you have to stop and wonder if you’re happy, then maybe it’s time to make some changes,” Buntin said.
“I’m happy now because I see a lot of men’s lives changed because of my past,” Wilson said.
Participating hospitals are Saint Luke’s Plaza and Northland, North KC Hospital, Excelsior Springs Medical Center, Truman Medical Centers Hospital Hill and Lakewood.
Community Mental Health Centers that are also participating are Truman Medical Center Behavioral Health, Tri-County Mental Health Services, Heartland Center for Behavioral Change, Swope Health Services, Comprehensive Mental Health Services and ReDiscover Mental Health Services (Kansas City Assessment and Triage Center).
