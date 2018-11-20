FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If November ended today, November 2018 would go down as the coldest on record. That’s right we’ve only had one day with above average temperatures this month. When you add up all the highs and lows, so far this November, we are running 11 degrees below average.
So far, November 2018 is the coldest by a half degree. But a break is on the way! Check out the graphic below. A split flow is developing in the jet stream. The cold northern branch will shift well north of Kansas City while the southern branch flows west to east bringing in tranquil weather conditions and mild air for Thanksgiving over much of the Midwest.
Except for a quick moving storm that brings a chance for rain on Friday, we are looking hazard free until Sunday. I want you to look again at the graphic above. I’ve labeled a large upper level area of low pressure located over Alaska Tuesday night. This area of colder, unsettled air is headed for Kansas City. The arrow points to the direction of its movement. It will take until Sunday but that broad upper low will eventually drop into the central plains. The graphic below shows the forecasted position of the storm on Sunday.
As the broad upper level area of low pressure moves closer to Kansas and Missouri it is forecast to rapidly intensify. This will draw much colder air into system and could create a quick changeover from rain to sleet to snow on Sunday. That means Live Power Doppler could look like this Sunday afternoon.
But lots of uncertainty remains. For instance; 1) Will the above scenario play out? Or will the moisture outrun the cold air? 2) If there is a changeover, how long does it last? 3) The exact track of the upper low will determine amounts and types of precipitation Sunday, Sunday night and Monday. But it’s worth checking back here to see updates on the weekend storm.
So lots of questions remain about the weekend storm. But there is little doubt another blast of cold November air is headed our way. And that means November 2018 could end up the coldest on record and if not the coldest at least one of the top five coldest Novembers since records have been kept.
