PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Flooding remains a major concern for areas along the Missouri river in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska.
Authorities up and down the Missouri River are watching as water levels continue to rise.
In English Landing Park is just one example where they're seeing concerns. This park, is closed until further notice.
Now, the Missouri river could remain at or near record levels for most of the week.
The river is expected to reach major flooding stage sometime Tuesday evening.
Up the road in Aitchison, KS some people who live in low areas have already had to evacuated.
Many volunteers have already been out filling sandbags for the Sugar Creek Levy District which stretches from Rushville, MO to the Platte County Line.
The United Way of greater St. Joseph is still looking for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.