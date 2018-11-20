LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A seemingly sentimental piece falls out of a metro library book.
Now, people are on the hunt to find who it belongs to.
A picture was found in the book drop off at the Johnson County Library on Lackman Road. When it was discovered, it already had fallen out of the book that was returned.
They are hopeful someone will recognize it and come forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.