Old photo found in Johnson County Library book

A picture was found in the book drop off at the Johnson County Library on Lackman Road.

 (Johnson County Library)

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A seemingly sentimental piece falls out of a metro library book.

Now, people are on the hunt to find who it belongs to.

When it was discovered, it already had fallen out of the book that was returned.

They are hopeful someone will recognize it and come forward.

