KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The recent pattern of stormy weather in the area has made it difficult to get supplies for road projects and some of them are facing big delays.
One project at the Highway 210 and I-435 interchange is seven months behind schedule.
On Thursday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation said keeping Highway 210 open during the entire project did not speed up the process. Add in flooding and snow, and the projects back up big time.
“Oh, a few more feet and we would have had some issues, but it looks like we’ve dodged a bullet,” said Assistant District Engineer Perry Allen.
There were 18 snow events last winter. Heavy rain forced crews to wait for a dry day. Flooding made crews get creative and find alternative ways to get the supplies they need for the job.
Despite all that, there’s only one major project in Kansas City, Missouri, that’s seeing steep delays: 210 and 435.
It’s a headache for drivers.
“Horrible,” said driver Cindy Kendrick. “Too much construction everywhere. There’s too much construction.”
“I think, overall, once it’s done it will be nice,” one driver said. “But, the time before, it’s been chaotic to say the best.”
That’s because MoDOT couldn’t just shut down Highway 210.
“Any business that channels their business through there, we wanted to be able to accommodate,” MoDOT said. “It’s a focal point for traffic.”
Some people avoid it at all costs.
“I just take every outer road to get to the city,” one driver said. “Anywhere besides the highway. Even though it takes an hour longer, I’ll still do it.”
Others are waiting for it to finish up.
The project should be completed in late July, as long as there are a few more dry days in the forecast.
