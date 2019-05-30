PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -- A recent graduate of Raymore-Peculiar High School died Wednesday night after a rollover wreck.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joseph Bost, 18, was headed south on Missouri Route C north of 233rd Street when his car began skidding and ran off the road.
His vehicle struck a ditch, overturned several times and was thrown from the car. Troopers said Bost was not wearing a seatbelt.
He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
The Raymore-Peculiar School District said Bost graduated on May 17.
