KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Gluten-free bread maker Canyon Bakehouse is recalling some of its products due to the possible presence of gluten.
The recall effects certain packages of the company's Mountain White Bread and Everything Bagels.
According to the FDA, the products were sold in 14 states including Kansas and Missouri.
Consumer gluten can cause potentially serious reactions in people with wheat allergies, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity.
Only products with the following UPC and Lot Number are effected:
(Mountain White Bread) UPC: 8-53584-00200-3 | Lot number:032220323
(Everything Bagels) UPC: 8-53584-00221-8 | Lot number 032220316
Customers with the effected product are cautioned to throw the product out, or return it to the store for a refund. Canyon Bakehouse's parent company Flowers Foods can be reached at 1-866-245-8921.
Find a full release from the FDA by clicking here.
