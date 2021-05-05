Peloton recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmills Wednesday, and the company admitted it was wrong to fight the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that it do so.

About 125,000 treadmills are included in the recall. The CPSC said that there has been one child death and 70 other injuries tied to the treadmills. But when the federal safety agency issued a warning about the dangers last month, Peloton took the unusual step of refusing to recall them.

After child dies, US regulator warns about Peloton treadmill Safety regulators warned people with kids and pets Saturday to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and nearly 40 others were injured.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC's request," said Peloton CEO John Foley. "We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."

Shares of Peloton were down 6% on the news.