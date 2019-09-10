KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Customers at Hy-Vee stores on both sides of the state line may want to check their refrigerators for a recalled item.
The West Des Moines, Iowa, based retailer issued a recall Tuesday for seven of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees products after determining that the liquid egg used in the preparation of the fried rice contained milk, though the mile was not declared on the ingredients list.
The voluntary recall is for dishes in both 16-ounce and 20-ounce plastic containers with best if used by dates of September 14 or September 15.
Hy-Vee noted that there have not been any conformed reports of customers having adverse reactions to any of the food, but store officials removed the product from shelves and wanted to notify customers out of an abundance of caution.
The products affected by the recall include the following:
- General’s Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 / UPC 0075450238510
- Sesame Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 / UPC 0075450238520
- Sweet Orange Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 / UPC 0075450238530
- Mongolian-Style Beef 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 / UPC 0075450238540
- Cashew Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 / UPC 0075450238550
- Beef with Broccoli 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 / UPC 0075450238560
- Fried Rice 16 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 / UPC 0075450238580
Any customers who purchased these products should dispose of them or return them to their local stores for a full refund. The store also has customer support line available at 1-800-772-4098.
