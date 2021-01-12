LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The EPA has ordered Hy-Vee to stop selling a brand of disinfectant wipes that are noncompliant with federal law and may put consumers in danger.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued the Stop Sale, Use, or Removal Orders to MJB Worldwide and Hy-Vee on Monday.
That requires a product called Outlaw Germ Justice Disinfectant Wipes, made by MJB Worldwide LLC, stop being distributed immediately and prohibits Hy-Vee from selling them at any of their locations.
MJB Worldwide claims that the wipes kill viruses and bacteria. However, the EPA says the company failed to register the product and is in violation of the law.
The law states that any manufacturer of a product meant to kill pathogens has to register the product with the EPA.
"The registration process protects public health by evaluating the product’s ingredients; where it is to be used; the amount, frequency and timing of its use; and product storage and disposal practices," a release from the EPA said.
"After EPA contacted MJB Worldwide in November 2020 about an unregistered product, the company assured the Agency that it had recalled all Outlaw disinfectant products and that any future production would be done in compliance with federal law," the EPA said.
"However, on Jan. 6, 2021, an EPA inspector discovered a reformulated version of Outlaw wipes available for sale at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kansas," they continue. "The inspector also identified that the product’s label described concentrations of chemicals that could cause severe eye and skin irritation if used improperly."
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, EPA has observed increased production and sale of unregistered products claiming to kill viruses and other pathogens,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “The Agency is determined to protect consumers from these unlawful and potentially dangerous products.”
In October of last year, KCTV5 News had reported that local consumers who bought this brand of wipes were finding that they were moldy. You can read that story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.