KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is recovering after a house fire near 55th and Oak streets.
Firefighters rushed to the scene about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The person inside at the time was able to get out but not before getting burned. The house was seriously damaged.
When crews arrived on the scene, big flames could been seen coming from the side of the house sending thick black smoke into the air.
Yusof Asefi, a University of Missouri-Kansas City student, was first on scene and captured some video. He was interviewing firefighters for a class project when they got the call.
“I don't think people really understand how much goes into these type of things. There's about 40-50 firefighters working on that, and there was a guy at one point. He came out of the house, he could barely breath, and everyone was like get him water, get him water, so these people are really putting their lives at risk," Asefi said.
Asefi says he had just learned about many of the techniques used to fight the fire about five minutes before the call came out.
