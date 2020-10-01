KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Even though REAL ID requirements have been pushed back another year, you'll still need to make sure you have the proper license if you're wanting to fly, enter a courthouse, or be on a military base next year.
The deadline was supposed to be Thursday, but the U.S. Department of Homeland Security pushed the requirements back to Oct. 1, 2021, due to anticipated slowdowns at DMVs across the country because of the pandemic.
The REAL ID Act came about in 2005 to create a minimum set of standards for licenses and ID cards. You must specifically apply for one at a license office. Your default ID or driver's license does not automatically meet the requirements, even if you were to renew between now and next October.
In Kansas and Missouri, you are not required to have a REAL ID-compliant license, but it is necessary if you want to take part in certain activities. You will need a REAL ID or a valid U.S. passport if you want to fly within the United States. It will also be a requirement to enter government facilities like federal courthouses and military bases. You do not need a REAL ID to legally drive, vote or verify your age.
There are no additional fees to apply to get the REAL ID denoted on the top corner of your next license when you opt into it. It costs the same it does to renew your ID card or license.
