JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A third man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in Olathe last year.
Angelo Vincenzo Monteleone pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and attempted aggravated robbery.
He is the third person to plead guilty in connection with the teen’s death.
Daniel Bowden, 17, was killed on June 15, 2018 in the 100 block of S. Clairborne Road in Olathe.
Previously, Isaiah Wisinger and Caesar Herrera pleaded guilty and have been sentenced for their involvement in Bowden’s death.
Malik Delva also faces charges in connection with the same incident, but his case remains pending.
Monteleone's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.