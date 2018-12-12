RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Raytown residents are one step closer to an independent citywide audit.
A month ago, a group of citizens started collecting signatures to identify areas of improvement and to restore trust in local government.
Doughboys Donut Shop has been open nearly eight years in Raytown’s Woodson Shopping Village.
It’s a multi-use space.
“We’ve had a funeral in here and we’ve had birthday parties,” said Elisa Breitenbach, Owner of Doughboy Donut Shot.
The bakery owner, Breitenbach, said she serves customers from various backgrounds.
“Oh, heck yes I do. I have some great police officers as customers,” exclaimed Breitenbach.
However, it didn’t stop her from asking her most loyal buyers to sign a petition to audit the city and it’s police department.
“We just really want to know where the monies are going that our taxes bring into the city,” proclaimed Breitenbach.
Petitioners say they’ve collected more than 1,800 signatures from Raytown voters in a month’s times. Thursday, the names will be handed over to the state’s auditor Nicole Galloway.
KCTV5 went to city hall to get a reaction from the Mayor, he’s not talking Wednesday. KCTV5 also reached out to the police Chief Lynch.
Lynch wrote via email, “I’ve been out of the office today. So, I’m not really in tune.” He went on to say, " I know there is a petition, but I don’t know exactly what it says."
KCTV5 asked if he was concerned.
He replied, “No, sir”
The petition will be handed over Thursday at Brush Creek Community Center at 10:30 a.m.
Breitenbach said it’s not personal, she just wants to ensure city officials are good stewards of her tax dollars.
“Where is our money going? We should be able to find out,” exclaimed Breitenbach.
