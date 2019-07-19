RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Raytown.
It happened last night at 84th and Elm.
Neighbors said they’re concerned about the growing number of gun-related crimes they’ve seen this summer.
Neighbors said they saw police outside of the house at 84th and Elm as another deadly shooting hit Raytown.
Now police, city leaders, and the mayor are all struggling with what to do about the violence.
Tensions are high as city leaders try to work with citizens to keep their neighborhoods and parks safe from gun violence.
So high, in fact, that during an anti-violence meeting on Wednesday two people got in a shouting match.
Tony Jacob is a Raytown resident. He said it started when he whispered an alderman was lying while talking about police funding.
“That’s when Jason, across the room. became very upset and adamant,” Jacob said. “Was mouthing, wanting to know what I said. I repeated myself and then he invited me to go outside and continue the discussion out there.”
Jacob sent KCTV5 an audio recording of the incident.
“It’s really indicative of the community and the stress within the community when, at a meeting to reduce violence, an elected official wants to start violence,” Jacob said.
Alderman Jason Greene said that’s not at all what he was trying to do. KCTV5 News showed him the recording.
Greene said he and Jacob have a long history of disagreements. He said Jacob had made rude, off-topic comments earlier in the meeting.
“I’m letting him know that this behavior is unacceptable,” Greene said.
Greene doesn’t want the fight to distract from the issue at hand.
“Things get heated because you don’t want to see the intent ruined,” he said. “The intent is to reduce property crime, reduce violent crime, and you don’t want to see that intent hijacked.”
To further that intent, Raytown is working with anti-crime group Jackson County COMBAT.
“A couple of years ago, through violent crime data, we identified there was a hotspot in Raytown,” said Vincent Ortega, COMBAT’s Director.
Ortega said anti-violence programs have been in the works for months. Now, they’re connecting the community to the resources.
“We’re on top of it,” he said. “We’re not just starting. We have a lot of the components of the program in place.”
Despite their disagreements, community leaders say they’re all focused on the same goal: to stop violent crime.
With last night’s shooting, Raytown police have one person in custody.
They have not released the name of them or the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.