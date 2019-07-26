RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened early last Saturday morning.
Police said the person of interest is 22-year-old Jordan T. Coleman.
According to police, on July 20 at 6:19 a.m. police were called to the 10700 block of E. 59th Street because someone heard gunshots and a car had crashed.
When officers arrived, they found Christopher L. Stanford dead in the car.
The police are still investigating.
No arrests have been made in connection with this case.
