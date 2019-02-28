Kenneth E. Cornwell Jr.

Kenneth E. Cornwell Jr., 42, was last seen Jan. 15 in the 8900 block of East 67th Street in Raytown.

 (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- An endangered person advisory for a man who is a witness in a pending homicide case has been found.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Cornwell was located at a business on video surveillance on Feb. 21 and is no longer considered endangered.

