RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- After more than four decades of service with the Raytown Police Department, Police Chief James Lynch will retire on February 14.

His retirement comes just two months after 1,800 voters pushed for an audit of his department and the city of Raytown. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway collected those signatures.

Lynch says he is grateful for the support of the residents and businesses of Raytown.

"Law enforcement is one of the most rewarding careers,” Lynch said, “and I am glad to have been able to be a part of it. I am thankful for the personal and professional relationships that were made along the way. I am honored to have served with the finest men and women in law enforcement and wish them well in upholding that professional service."

Lynch started his career with the Raytown Police Department in 1975 as a patrol officer.

In 1996, he left full-time employment with the department, going to work for General Accident Insurance Company as a special investigator. He was then elected to his current position in 2001 and has served as chief of police since then.