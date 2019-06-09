RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Raytown man sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to child-sex charges.
28-year-old Zachary R. Sprowls pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree statutory rape on Friday. He was sentenced to 20 years on each count and the sentences were set to run consecutively.
According to court records, Sprowls admitted to about 50 sexual encounters with the victim when she was between the age of seven and nine.
The victim detailed these encounters for detectives in the Independence Police Department. She stated he also threatened her in some way to make sure she would not tell on him, and he kept photos of her on his phone.
