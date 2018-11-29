KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Raytown man has been sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing firearms on two separate occasions.
Quentin L. Posey, 29, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Greg Kays to 16 years in federal prison without parole.
On March 21 of this year, Posey pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.
Posey was originally indicted on Nov. 2, 2016, on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Posey was arrested when Kansas City, Missouri police officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which he was a passenger. While an officer was walking Posey to the curb after he got out of the vehicle, a loaded Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver fell from Posey’s pant leg to the ground.
When officers searched the vehicle, they found a Crown Royal bag that contained two glass jars of marijuana.
After being released on bond, according to court documents, Posey became a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in an Independence parking lot on Dec. 4, 2016.
Officers found Posey at another person’s apartment in Kansas City, Missouri on Dec. 13, 2016. He was lying on some blankets on the floor in the living room and a loaded Jimenez Arms 9 mm semi-automatic pistol was on top of the blankets next to him.
Officers also found a glass jar that contained marijuana in the pocket of a coat lying nearby.
Posey was charged in a superseding indictment on Dec. 15, 2016, with a second count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Posey has prior felony convictions for being an accessory after the fact of an armed robbery and kidnapping (related to an armed home invasion), and theft of public property (involving a $139,444 fraud and theft from the Department of Defense).
