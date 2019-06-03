KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 27-year-old Raytown man has pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting and wounding of three others on November 12, 2016.
Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, announced Monday that Deandre Jackson has pleaded guilty to ten felony counts in connection with the November 12 fatal shooting of Maryanna Pennington and the wounding of three other women.
Jackson entered his guilty pleas Monday to second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of first-degree assault and five counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, Jackson fired into a vehicle that had broken down with four women inside who were calling for help, near 21st and Cleveland.
The shooting killed 25-year old Maryanna Pennington.
A witness told police that Jackson shot into the vehicle and that more than 30 spent shell casings were found at the scene.
Another witness told police a woman earlier identified as Jackson 's girlfriend, had been in an altercation with Pennington a few hours before the fatal shooting.
Jackson will be sentenced on August 6.
