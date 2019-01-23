Raytown man dies after being electrocuted

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – A man has died from being electrocuted after using a machine to burn wood.
Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 10800 block of East 70th Terrace for a man that was in cardiac arrest.
When police arrived, they found a male performing chest compressions on 32-year-old Aaron Hall from Richmond, Missouri. Officers continued the chest compressions until EMS arrived on the scene.
Authorities later learned that Hall was using a machine to burn wood which apparently had electricity in it and he was then electrocuted.
When the male found Hall, he was unresponsive, and the male called for help and began the compressions. Hall was then later transported to an area hospital where he later died.
