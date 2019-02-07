RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Drivers in Raytown are required to have snow tires or chains on their vehicles.
This comes after the city put their emergency snow ordinance in effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Raytown police say drivers who do not have chains or snow tires and become stalled on the streets may be ticketed.
Officers urge that drivers must remove all vehicles parked on the following designated snow routes:
- Blue Ridge Cutoff
- Blue Ridge Boulevard
- Raytown Road
- Raytown Trafficway
- Sterling from Blue Ridge Boulevard to north city limit
- Woodson Road from Blue Ridge Boulevard to 75th Street
- Westridge
- 53rd Street from Woodson Road to Raytown Road
- 55th Street from west city limit to Raytown Road
- 56th Street from Raytown Road to Blue Ridge Boulevard
- 59th Street
- 63rd Street
- 67th Street
- Terrace from Lane to Raytown Road
- Gregory Boulevard
- 75th Street from Elm to Westridge
- 79th Street from Raytown Road to west city limit
- 83rd Street
- 87th Street from Raytown Road to west city limit
"Vehicles in violation of the ordinance are subject to a fine and the vehicle may be towed at the owner’s expense. By keeping vehicles off of these roadways, emergency vehicles including Police, Fire, EMS and Ice Response are able to respond to degrading conditions more efficiently," police said in a release.
The city urges all vehicles to be removed from all streets throughout the city.
"If on-street parking cannot be avoided, please park all vehicles on the South or West side of the road to allow a clear path for emergency vehicles on roadways," police said.
Road crews are working to ensure all Raytown roadways are properly treated and will be responding to the storm around the clock until roads are adequately cleared.
