RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – The First Assembly of God church in Raytown has been burglarized three different times in October and November.
The incidents happened on Oct. 6, Oct. 15, and Nov. 26.
According to one of the pastors at the church, air conditioning units were stolen, which led to $19,000 worth of losses and damages.
According to the police, the church had a total of three air conditioning units before any of the thefts happened.
One unit was stolen in the first incident, and then a second unit was stolen before the first one could be replaced.
Then, before the first two could be replaced, the third was damaged in an apparent theft attempt. However, the thieves did not get away with that unit.
