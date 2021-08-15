Emily Cox
Courtesy: Raymore police

RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) --- The Raymore Police Department is requesting help in finding a missing girl. 

Emily Cox was last seen Saturday night at around 11:40 p.m. 

She may have been last seen near the Raymore Walmart, according to police. 

If you have any information that can help, please call Raymore police at 816-331-0530. 

