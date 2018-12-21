Police want to find three people caught on camera attacking a waitress.

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Police want to find three people caught on camera attacking a waitress.

Investigators say a 22-year-old waitress at I-HOP in the 12100 block of South U.S Highway 71 was a victim of an aggravated assault.

It happened about 12:15 a.m. Friday.

The waitress followed the three into the parking lot after they didn't pay their bill.

As they drove off in a Chevy sedan, the waitress was knocked to the ground and suffered a concussion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

