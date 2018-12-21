GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Police want to find three people caught on camera attacking a waitress.
Investigators say a 22-year-old waitress at I-HOP in the 12100 block of South U.S Highway 71 was a victim of an aggravated assault.
It happened about 12:15 a.m. Friday.
The waitress followed the three into the parking lot after they didn't pay their bill.
As they drove off in a Chevy sedan, the waitress was knocked to the ground and suffered a concussion.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.