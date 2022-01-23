KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs will be without running back Darrel Williams and cornerback Rashad Fenton.
The Chiefs released their full list of inactives.
The entire list:
- RB - Darrel Williams
- CB - Rashad Fenton
- WR - Josh Gordon
- OL - Prince Tega Wanogho
- QB - Shane Buechele
- DE - Joshua Kaindoh
