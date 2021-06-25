KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are hoping someone can help retrieve rare World War I airplane parts that were stolen this week.
The theft of a truck took place on June 23 in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn, located at 8551 Church Road on Interstate 35 and 152 Highway.
The truck contained the parts, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The parts belong to Robert Visser, who resides in Austin Texas. He was traveling from Texas to Minnesota when he lost the parts --- and his truck.
“It contained two World War I aircraft motors for which I have spent the better part of 35 years collecting parts to complete,” Visser said. “Only a few were manufactured in about 1917-1918 by Wright Martin. They simply cannot be replaced at any cost.”
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
