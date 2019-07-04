KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some local fireworks displays in the KC metro area have been canceled due to the rain that fell in the area on Thursday.
The Oak Grove Police Department said they are postponing their fireworks display until Friday night.
The city of Pleasant Hill said that their display would be postponed until dusk on Friday. "Residents will be able to shoot off personal displays on Friday until midnight," they added. "Fireworks tents will be allowed to sell tomorrow as well."
The Warrensburg Fire Department simply said that fireworks at Grover Park Baptist Church had been canceled for Thursday night due to rain.
