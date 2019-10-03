LOUISBURG, KS (KCTV) -- The planned Luke Bryan concert that was scheduled to take place on a Louisburg farm Thursday night is now in doubt after the country music star tweeted that his crew can't load in the equipment needed because of overnight rain in the area.
The show was set to start at 6 p.m. Thursday and had expected to attract thousands of people to the small-town farm. The event is part of a six-location Farm Tour that takes Bryan through various Midwest and Plains states.
Crews at the farm off 255th Street have spent the last few days setting up for the event. Overnight storms in the area turned the multitudes of dirt into mud, making it difficult for organizers to move around.
Just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Bryan tweeted that the wet conditions on the farm had inhibited the plans for the concert, although Bryan did not specifically say whether the show was canceled or postponed.
Bryan's tweet:
Due to heavy rain leading up to today causing wet conditions on the farm, we are unable to load in the equipment needed to put on tonight’s Farm Tour show in Louisburg, KS. For more information, stay tuned in to lukebryan.com/farmtour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.