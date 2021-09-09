The Jackson County executive's office released a statement late Wednesday saying they will be seeking a court order to close Rae's Cafe.

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- Rae's Cafe has received another notice from Jackson County to close. 

Rae's has been operating as a private club with a dress code requiring no masks. 

The notice comes after Jackson County officials announced late Wednesday night they would seek a court order to close the business. 

The restaurant, which was closed last week for not following the county mask mandate, reopened last weekend as a private club. 

The owner is asking for a one-time, $1 membership fee to join her mask-free café.

Jackson County said it was the first time they have sought a court order to close a business. 

