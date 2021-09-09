BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- Rae's Cafe has received another notice from Jackson County to close.
Rae's has been operating as a private club with a dress code requiring no masks.
The notice comes after Jackson County officials announced late Wednesday night they would seek a court order to close the business.
The restaurant, which was closed last week for not following the county mask mandate, reopened last weekend as a private club.
The owner is asking for a one-time, $1 membership fee to join her mask-free café.
Jackson County said it was the first time they have sought a court order to close a business.
Rae’s Cafe got another notice posted to their door this afternoon. Rae’s is currently operating as a private club to avoid the mask order.Last night the county said it plans to take legal action. We’re live at 4 with another local business following the lead of Rae’s. pic.twitter.com/5KNvzDuMn2— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) September 9, 2021
