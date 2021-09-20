BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The battle over Jackson County’s mask mandate has a new legal twist. The owner of the Rae's Café’ wants damages and blasts how the county shut down her restaurant tuned private club.

Fundraiser for Rae’s Café removed from website The gofundme account raising thousands of dollars for Rae’s Café has been removed by administrators.

Attorneys representing Amanda Wohletz filed a counter petition packed with allegations of county employees targeting and harassing a small business owner.

Rae’s Café reopens, reminds customers of mask mandate, includes medical exemption On Tuesday morning, Rae’s Café was open. Pork chops and eggs were on special. What was attracting the most attention, however, was a piece of paper out front reminding customers of the mask mandate and the medical exemption.

The filing argues she’s technically following the county’s mask mandate since it allows for medical exemptions. Employees of Rae’s Café say wearing a mask caused them anxiety and mental stress that prevented them from being able to work in masks. The lawsuit claims they all had proper medical documentation when the county shut down the Café.

Jackson County and its health department labeled Rae’s Café “a public health menace and imminent health hazard.” The counterclaim denies that allegation.

“The presence of less than 10 medically exempt employees is not sufficient to constitute an “imminent health hazard,” particularly since there is no evidence whatsoever that anyone at any time during the relevant time period transmitted COVID-19 at the restaurant.”

It asks a judge to consider how people wander in Wal-Marts without masks and nothing happens. It questions why Jackson County health inspectors aren’t patrolling indoor bathrooms at Chief’s games? And it points out that Independence, Missouri, located in Jackson County, declined a mask mandate.

Legal arguments rest on the uneven application and enforcement of a health order. Additionally, attorneys argue the health order shouldn’t be considered a law because the county legislature didn’t pass it. They say an executive order should not be considered a law but rather a “rule.”

The lawsuit promises video of inspectors never fully inspecting the restaurant and just dropping off closure notices.

It also includes text messages obtained through Sunshine requests of county employees discussing how to handle the restaurant.