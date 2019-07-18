KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The topic of representation is in the national spotlight thanks to The Little Mermaid, but it’s hitting closer to home tonight.
A local production of Lin Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” is recasting a main actress after originally selecting a white woman to play the part.
Now, people are speaking out on social media on both sides of the decision.
The show's producers said they recast the show because of a former cast member's online hate speech, not because of the pressure to cast a woman of color.
The curtain comes up on August 8, but the conversation is still surrounding who should take the stage.
“In the Heights” is a story about Hispanic American families in New York City. With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony-nominated show is a lively piece of theater. Now, the production in Kansas City is sparking a lively debate.
Musical Theatre Heritage announced the cast list earlier this month. Producers cast a white woman in a traditionally Latina role.
Artists across the metro were outraged. Some even called for the boycott of M.T.H. until they “correct their mistakes, move forward with their ideals and apologize for their actions.”
On Thursday, that’s what they were trying to do. They made an announcement on Facebook and said their goal was to assemble a culturally diverse ensemble. The post has over 150 comments, with a wide range of responses
“Cowards you bent to the will of a bunch of out of town marxists who were deliberately misrepresenting a situation.”
“Way to go! Never easy to make change but hard work is worth the result.”
“This is a good start. Keyword: start.”
If you’re wondering where it’s written the role should be played by a Latina, it’s on the show’s licensing information page. Ownership group Rodger and Hammerstein have the ethnicities of multiple characters on the cast list. KCTV5 News asked the group if there would be any repercussions, such as losing rights to the show, if a director did not cast that way. We did not hear back today.
As to how the decision was made in the first place, KCTV5 News spoke to the show’s director over the phone. Nedra Dixon said she has no comment about the situation.
She said the decision was in the hands of Musical Theatre Heritage producers. They said this change shows they are committed to taking representation seriously.
KCTV5 News also reached out to the actress originally cast in the role of Nina but did not hear back.
Although the decision is made, it’s still an ongoing conversation with artists and fans.
I had to cast Water by the Spoonful a couple of years ago. The four roles (3 of 4 Hispanic) went to a Ukrainian, a Jewish woman, a biracial woman, and full blown white boy with curly hair. You work with what you have.
