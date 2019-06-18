KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Voters chose their next mayor to be Quinton Lucas Tuesday night.
Quinton Lucas and Jolie Justus both sit on the city council and one will take the city’s top political seat.
It’s likely going to be a very tight race.
Jolie Justus won the primary decisively, but current polls have Quinton Lucas in the lead.
Polls will open at 6 a.m.
Almost 50,000 people showed up to vote in the primary back in April about 19 percent of registered voters in Kansas City.
That may not seem like a lot… but it is for a city election.
When Sly James first took office in 2011, 16 percent of voter showed up in the primary and 22 percent in the general election.
The mayoral election in 2015 had even worse turnout, 12 percent for the primary and 13 percent for the general.
That low voter turnout is standard in Kansas City and across the country, according to UMKC political science professor Greg Vonnahme.
“It’s not unique to Kansas City either,” Vonnahme said. “Most cities turn out around 20% to 25% in the most competitive election. Less competitive election, we can see turn out 5 to 10%.”
Vonnahme expects voter turnout to be higher than usual tonight.
2018 saw a huge increase in people turning out to the polls and he says both campaigns are organized and have done a great job rallying supporters.
