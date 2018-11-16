FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- You may notice something different in the near future at QuikTrip.
The convenience store chain is adding security.
The store is starting its own security team to patrol many of its locations around the country.
The company is looking for veterans or people with law enforcement experience. Most of the guards will not carry guns.
There is no word on when the new security team will start.
