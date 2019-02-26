EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- Car dealership owners that have been hit in Kansas and Missouri are hoping surveillance video and tips could put an end to a string of break-ins.
“It's an epidemic right now,” John Miles, with Americas Security Group, said.
Miles installs security systems. He believes it’s possible the same group of suspects targeted several dealerships including All American Auto Mart’s new Edwardsville, Kansas location on Monday around 12:15 A.M.
“They got inside, they tripped the motion detectors. In this case, the alarm did exactly what it is supposed to do. It scared them. Got a rise out of them so they took off,” Miles voiced.
During other recent dealership break-ins, including one in Shawnee in October, suspects stole expensive vehicles.
“They had a $150,000 hit. There was a Mercedes recovered yesterday out of Des Moines, Iowa that was spray-painted a different color,” Miles explained.
In each break-in, the suspects disguise their faces. They have worn bright colored shoes during several burglaries.
“They grab the most expensive key they can find. Shoot back outside, hit the button, whatever lights light up they jump in the car and they are gone,” Miles stated.
In the most recent break-in in Edwardsville, police arrived in minutes but a fourth suspect driving a getaway car, that stayed far from the view of cameras, helped the suspects escape.
“These are smart criminals. They are not the average guy. They know how alarms work, how cameras work. They are in and out in 4-5 minutes,” Miles voiced.
Miles hopes the right tip can put an end to a costly crime.
“This is an expensive group of thieves right now,” Miles said.
Security experts recommend that all dealerships keep all of their keys locked in a safe overnight. They also recommend using block cars to block entrances and exits to try to prevent this type of crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.