KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many questions are unanswered into the assault allegations against former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

This comes after a video surfaced of him kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February which led to him being kicked off the team.

Another video then appeared of him in a brawl with several men at Kansas City's Mosaic nightclub in downtown Kansas City in January.

And now, more questions are swirling about what should have happened in the moments and days after the Mosaic incident.

The Power and Light District always has security on the weekends, but KCTV5 News wanted to know more about the company SB Pro and what their role was on the night Hunt allegedly assaulted a man at Mosaic.

“The Kansas City Power & Light District, which welcomes millions of visitors per year and consists of nine blocks of retail, residential, restaurants, office and entertainment venues, holds customer safety in the highest priority. The Power & Light District is active and vibrant, day and night, and has private security and off-duty police presence at all times," said Rachel Waller, spokeswoman for the district.

SB Pro is a licensed private security company in Kansas City. A source who used to work at Mosaic says Power and Light District uses the company for security at bars not for individual people who come in.

Many have questioned if there anything they could have done the night Hunt allegedly assaulted someone. So, KCTV5 called to find out.

SB Pro wouldn’t talk about what happened with Hunt, and when asked if their employees were obligated to report crimes, they hung up.

KCTV5 asked Kansas City police about what private security has to do.

“We do ask that people call 911 to report crimes if they see them happening in front of them. There is nothing we can do to make them physically do that,” Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

But, there is no mandate that says private security must report a crime. In this case from January, a report was made but the alleged victim did not want to press charges.

Kansas City officials say without a victim being willing to say they were attacked and allowing prosecutors to continue with their case, there’s no proof of anything from just surveillance video.

Employees at bars in Kansas City are not required to report crimes they see but bar owners are.

“They have to report every time there is a disturbance at their business to KCPD and to myself,” said Jim Ready, the manager of Kansas City’s Regulated Industries division.

So why wasn’t the alleged incident with Hunt reported to the liquor review board? The answer isn’t simple.

“Every instance is different,” Ready said.

Ready has a team of people that go to places like Power & Light to check in on businesses. He says there are more than 1,000 liquor license holders in the city.

Ready says he has to have clear and convincing evidence, like police reports and evidence of violence, before he threatens to revoke a liquor license.

Ready says the alleged Hunt incident was not reported to him.

“No. Like the rest of the city, all of this has become news to me now that this whole case has broke out,” he said.

Liquor licenses are renewed each year. Ready says this one incident will not have an impact on Mosaic.

In the last 12 months, there were 25 reports filed for incidents at Mosaic, Kansas City police say.