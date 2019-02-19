GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- Back in December, a man walked into the Greenwood Police Department saying he had just thrown his 6-month-old daughter into a pond.
Within 15 seconds, the police chief raced out the door to the pond, just off 150 Highway, and found the baby floating, miraculously saving her.
That father, Jonathan Zicarelli, is charged with assault. However, he's not the only one facing accusations.
At issue is what happened when Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson returned to the station. Hallgrimson is accused of beating Zicarelli.
Alderman Marvin Megee is the only elected official from Greenwood to answer KCTV5’s questions on this issue, primarily because he has questions, too.
“We did place the police chief on administrative leave, and I did vote yes on that,” Megee told KCTV5.
As soon as the chief was placed on paid-leave, information dried up.
“It is somewhat of a mystery, even to me,” Megee said.
Megee had no clue what to say to his constituents.
“Asking whether or not whether our police department followed a code of ethics, wanted to know about psychiatric evaluations,” Megee explained.
There is concern Greenwood Mayor Levi Weaver is purposely keeping everyone in the dark to get the city to rally behind the chief of police, and that tactic may be working.
Signs are popping up everywhere in the small community, and when KCTV5 stopped by the UPS store where banners were made, it was discovered that average citizens are placing orders for the banners.
Weaver even ordered two banners for himself and continues to voice support for Hallgrimson.
"He's done a phenomenal job for our police department," Weaver said.
In the meantime, Megee wants to remain neutral and let the Missouri Highway Patrol Investigation take its course.
“Everybody, including myself, just needs to be patient,” the alderman said. “We don't have a choice in the matter.”
In the meantime, Zicarelli remains in jail, charged with domestic assault of an infant.
