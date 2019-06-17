KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Voters will also weigh in on Question One, which proposes a cap on tax incentives.
Question One is leading to strong feelings on both sides. One group is pushing for a cap on tax incentives and another group is urging people to vote no on the proposal.
Question One is proposing to cap the level of tax incentives for development projects across the board at 50%.
Shall the city of Kansas City cap the amount of property taxes that may be utilized furtherance of economic development projects by prohibiting the abatement, exemption or redirection of more than 50% of the taxes.
Jan Parks is part of a group behind the question.
“We realized that was by far not the only project that was getting a large amount of incentives and often times more incentives or in areas that we thought gosh they really shouldn’t have to have that much,” Jan Parks, Coalition for KC Economic Development Reform/KC TIF Watch, said.
The chairman of the Committee for KC Jobs said not so fast. Voting in favor of Question One will hurt every neighborhood in the city.
“It doesn’t allow any flexibility for blighted neighborhoods, underserved neighborhoods. It says to economic development investors across the country that Kansas City is no longer open for business,” Richard Martin, Chairman Committee for KC Jobs, said.
Lucas and Justus also weighed in on Question One.
“I think the way that the legislation is written on the ballot tomorrow it doesn’t exclude areas of true blight in our community it will frustrate development really in some places where we may need it so it’s not the right path,” Lucas said.
“If we’re really serious about making sure we’re investing in our neighborhoods that have been dis invested in, our neighborhoods that are struggling, we need to have all tools available and Question One takes those tools away,” Justus said.
Polling places are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
