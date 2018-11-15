KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Queer Eye's Fab Five took questions at the Kansas City Public Library Wednesday night.
They're promoting their new book,"Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life".
One of the stars, Bobby Berk, was raised in Missouri.
Filming in the Show-Me State has been a bit of a homecoming for Berk. He's excited for people to see Kansas City.
“I can't wait for the world ... mayor Sly always talks about how America is going to see it in such a great light. The world is 190 countries are going to see how great Kansas City is," said Berk.
The "fab five" is wrapping up filming season three now. They've all made plans to come back to Kansas City on their own time though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.