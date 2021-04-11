(CNN) -- Queen Elizabeth II has described being left with a "huge void in her life" after her husband Prince Philip's death, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday.
Speaking to media after attending a service at the chapel at Royal Lodge Windsor, the Duke of York said: "I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who is feeling it probably more than anybody else."
"He was a remarkable man, I loved him as a father. He was so calm. If you had a problem he would think about it," Andrew said. "He was always someone you could go to."
The royal family are "all feeling a great sense of loss," the duke said. "We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation."
Asked how his mother is feeling, Andrew replied: "The Queen as you would expect is an incredibly stoic person. And she described his passing as a miracle. And she's contemplating.
"She described it as having left a huge void in her life," the duke said, adding that the family is "rallying around to make sure that we're there to support her".
