KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the Plaza Art Fair gets ready to celebrate its 88th year, organizers are expecting upward of a quarter of a million people at the annual art festival.
The Plaza Art Fair is taking over nine city blocks this weekend, and starting Friday afternoon, the tents lining the Country Club Plaza will be filled with beautiful paintings, ceramics and photography.
Reporter Savannah Rudicel was live this morning at the set-up for what figures to be a giant event stretching through the weekend:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.