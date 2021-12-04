KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Rob Magee, the owner and executive chef of Q39, has passed away after a five-year battle with colon cancer.
Since it opened in Kansas City, Q39 has earned a reputation of being one of the best barbeque restaurants in the metro.
"A friend and mentor to many, he truly appreciated the thousands of people that enjoyed his BBQ from around the world," the restaurant said in a statement. "Rob was a true champion and no one could have packed more life into these last five years. May we all live by his life-affirming example. His commitment to BBQ will live on as Q39 continues to share his culinary passion."
Q39 opened in Midtown in 2014.
Over the years, it has received many awards and accolades:
- 2014 Raichlen’s Top 10 Smoke and Fire Restaurants
- 2014 Zagat’s Hottest BBQ Joint
- 2014 Eater’s Kansas City Heat Map: Where to eat right now
- 2015 Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association Chef of the Year
- 2015 Ingram’s Best New Restaurant
- 2015 Fox Leisure Best of Kansas City Barbecue
- 2015 Thrillist’ Best Barbeque Across America, According to Experts
- 2015 Trip Advisor’s FlipKey Best Restaurant Worth Traveling For
- 2015 Huffington Post’s 5 of the hottest barbecue trends
- 2016 Yelp’s Top 25 Restaurants in Missouri
- 2016 Yelp Kansas City’s Best Burger in the metro
- 2017 Zagat’s 10 must-try restaurants
- 2017 Meat + Poultry Best KC Barbeque Restaurants with a twist
- 2017 Thrillist’s Best BBQ Joints in America
- 2017 KCUR Best Alfresco Dining Spots in KC
- 2017 435 Magazine Best Barbecue Joints in KC
- 2017 Eater’s 10 hottest new restaurants in KC
- 2018 MSN Best Places to Visit in the USA
- 2018 Midwest Living Top Things to Do in Kansas City, Missouri
- 2018 Feast Magazine’s 5 Barbecue Hot Spots
- 2018 Daily Journal Online 5 Barbecue Joints to Try in Kansas City
- 2018 AT&T 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA
- 2018 Thrillist’s Best things to do in Kansas City
- 2018 Vogue’s Guide to Kansas City, Mo.
