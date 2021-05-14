KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A police pursuit has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 70 westbound just east of the stadiums in Kansas City.
The pursuit, which went for several minutes, wrapped up just after 4 p.m.
The vehicle pulled over off of the highway.
No word yet on what started the pursuit.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
