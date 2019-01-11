Pulling strings for the Chiefs: Meet the puppet lady

SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) -- On Sundays you see them decked out in red and gold, going all out to root for the Chiefs.
It can be difficult to picture the most die-hard fans doing anything else. But a Spring Hill teacher's alter ego as a Chiefs superfan comes as no surprise to her students.
Janel Carbajo teaches business classes at Spring Hill High School. In the front of her classroom hangs a Chiefs Kingdom banner. In the back of the classroom an arrowhead emblem is emblazoned on a flag.
Pictures line her bookshelf -- showing Mrs. Carbajo's favorite moments as a Chiefs fan. One of them shows her on the jumbotron. It's something that happens a lot.
"I don't miss very many games," Carbajo said.
She's been a season ticket holder for more than a decade. Her family's seats are on the front row near the tunnel where the players run past.
It's hard to miss the props she brings to help her cheers. Two fighting puppets, one wearing a Chiefs uniform and one wearing the colors of whatever opponent has shown up for a beating. She keeps helmets for every team in a tub at home, switching out the visiting team for every game.
"If we need a little extra oomph I stop using the left hand," she said. The Chiefs puppet is in her right hand.
After bringing the fists of fury to dozens of home games, the stadium and television cameras know right where to find her.
"People would look at me a little funny," she recalled, "and I'd be like 'Oh yeah I'm the puppet lady.'"
Her students have noticed, too. Alec Waterman remembers seeing her on Arrowhead's jumbotron.
"I just saw her up there playing with her finger puppets and I started dying," he said. "I think it's cool she gets noticed by everybody."
Carbajo has enjoyed the recognition, and the experience of being a die-hard fan. Among her prized memorabilia is a small puppet signed by Len Dawson. But for Carbajo, it's not about the fame.
"It's about camaraderie and the fans," she explained. "On the weekend you can kind of scream and yell. It's pretty fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.