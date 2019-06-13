LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Over the last nine months, the Lee’s Summit School District has been boiling with racial tensions.
The current superintendent, Dr. Dennis Carpenter, has been the center of racist attacks.
Last month, the school board voted down a chance to get equity training in the school district.
At a meeting on Thursday night, parents, students and community members took the opportunity to speak up.
A total of 21 people were on the list for public comments. Mothers, fathers and some students stepped in front of the microphone to make their feelings known.
Several of the speakers called for the resignation of Board President Julie Doane. After Doane’s comments earlier this year made national news, she was the center of many of the comments.
Superintendent Carpenter was hired to address the equity issues in the Kansas City suburban school district.
Parents there on Thursday night felt like the board missed an opportunity.
“We’ve talked a lot about it tonight, but the actions of this board do not align with your commitments.”
“It is exhausting. It is discouraging. It is infuriating.”
“Therefore, we raise our collective voices tonight.”
“The language that has been used while talking about diversity, equity and racism in our schools appears to be distorted,” said Megan Marshall, a concerned parent.
“It cannot be overstated that the numerous hurtful comments made by this board president have hurt this community,” said Levi Holland, another concerned parent.
At the end of the public comment segment, the superintendent said the vote to finally start that equity training could be brought forward again. He addressed Doane, who told him it could be addressed in a meeting down the road.
So, as of Thursday night, there was no resolution for the frustrated parents there.
