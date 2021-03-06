KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some residents in Kansas City joined friends and family members of Donnie Sanders Saturday to protest the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office's recent decision to not prosecute a Kansas City police officer who shot him.
Sanders was shot on March 12, 2020 and this week, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said there wasn't enough evidence to support charges against the police officer.
On Saturday, protestors gathered on the street outside of her home.
Community members join friends and family members of Donnie Sanders along Ward Parkway to protest the Jackson Co Prosecutor’s recent decision not to prosecute the KCPD officer who shot him. Donnie was shot and killed one year ago this month. pic.twitter.com/URMqZbHl2f— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) March 6, 2021
A crowd of about 60 people gathered at a small park on Ward Parkway and marched down the street all the way to Baker's home.
The crowd stood there for about an hour calling for justice.
Protestors asked that neighbors of the prosecutor join them in calling for justice and many neighbors did exit their homes to listen to the protestors.
Reshonda Sanders, Donnie's sister, said it wasn't the family's idea to do the protest in the neighborhood.
"I’m not quite sure who made this decision," she said. "But seeing that we’re here just trying to get some type of justice for my brother. I’m just agreeing to walk. I don’t know who chose this. I don’t know about Miss Baker or where she lives and none of that. I just know she’s the Jackson County prosecutor and I’m here at this walk."
After they left the neighborhood, they walked back towards Ward Parkway and blocked the road for a few minutes.
There were some confrontations with drivers, including one that got volatile with protestors banging on the vehicle.
Protestors now blocking southbound side of Ward Parkway and having confrontations with some drivers. Police came earlier during one confrontation and quickly left. pic.twitter.com/GamaUIMLdA— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) March 6, 2021
A male party was taken into custody following one confrontation with a driver, Kansas City police said.
In a series of tweets, Baker said she supports protesting, even those who participated in front of her home.
"I fully support the right to peacefully protest," she said. "That includes the protest that occurred at my home today. I do question those few people who decided to carry and display rifles at a peaceful protest, to block traffic, and to vandalize a car, which also occurred today."
I fully support the right to peacefully protest. That includes the protest that occurred at my home today. I do question those few people who decided to carry and display rifles at a peaceful protest, to block traffic, and to vandalize a car, which also occurred today. 1/2— Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) March 6, 2021
2/2 For the full report detailing the evidence and applicable law that governed my decision on the Donnie Sanders case, I would direct you to my office’s website. I want to again convey my condolences to the family of Donnie Sanders.— Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) March 6, 2021
Sanders was killed at 52nd and Wabash Avenue. Police say he was pulled over for a traffic stop around midnight when he got out of the car and ran away.
“In this case, I took additional steps in the review to ensure all evidence was collected, analyzed and reported,” the prosecutor’s office said in a letter to the family of Sanders and the KCPD. “We attempted to enhance the audio recordings from the night of the shooting. We repeatedly canvassed the scene of the shooting for more witnesses, as recently as last week. I sought outside reviews by two other district attorney offices that have highly developed use of force teams. We shared the investigation with them and asked for their independent review. Both offices determined no charges should be filed in this matter.”
You can read Baker's letter to police and Sanders' family here.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
