Protesters want to see old Kansas City school repurposed

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People are trying to save Greenwood a former elementary school before its too late.
Protesters showed up at 27th Street and Cleveland Avenue Monday morning, where the historic building is located.
Kansas City schools says a building, that has been vacant for about 20 years, they've been trying to sell the property for the last 10 years.
They say the structure is so deteriorated you need a hardhat to go inside.
But protesters want to see it turned into something new.
According to signs posted outside Greenwood Elementary, Tuesday is the last day for the old schoolhouse.
But Irving Graham is holding out hope that he and other protesters can keep intact.
Graham represents the South Roundtop Neighborhood Association. He and others don't want to see the building torn down.
Jacob Wagner, a planning professor at UMKC, says fixing the building could help stabilize the 27th street corridor.
“We're looking at repurposing the building as a mixed use urban redevelopment project.” Wagner said.
Graham also worries about dust and debris a demolition could cause in the neighborhood.
“It's simply more efficient and productive to repurpose the building than to expose the entire neighborhood.” said Graham.
The demolition was scheduled for Monday but the contractors wanted to wait one more day to begin.
